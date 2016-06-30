Power Take: Tyson has crammed a lot into his half-century

What’s the bigger upset, Buster Douglas’ epic victory or Mike Tyson making it to 50? Kid Dynamite, he of the short fuse, hit half a century Thursday.

Oh, what a wild, chaotic life it has been. The guy has rebounded and even has his own cartoon now, but the youngest heavyweight world champion was on a trajectory to be considered the greatest ever until the excesses that come with the job became too much for him to bear.

Tyson, the terror who made Michael Spinks tinkle in his trunks and struck even deeper fear in lesser challengers, squandered his menacing perfect record when Douglas floored him in 1990.

Tyson went on to marry exploiter Robin Givens. Then there was the rape conviction, the subsequent comeback lowlighted by spitting a hunk of Evander Holyfield’s ear onto the canvas, cocaine binges, arrests and divorces.

Had you asked me then what I thought about Tyson and 50, I would have taken the under.