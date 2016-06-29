KUZINOWICZ, Wladyslawa "Lottie" (Lichtarska)

(Martin) Swiatek; cherished grandmother of Sarah (Daniel) Schuller; also survived by relatives here and in Poland. Family present Friday 4-7 PM at KAZMIERCZAK FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3640 Clinton St. (one block east of Union Rd.) West Seneca. Memorial Mass of Christian Burial Saturday at 10 AM in St. Stanislaus RC Church (123 Townsend St.) Kindly assemble at church. Wladyslawa was a veteran of the Polish Air Force. Flowers declined. Donations to Alzheimer's Association of WNY are appreciated.