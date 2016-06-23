Our 2016 NHL Draft preview

This year's NHL Draft preview is loaded with info and stories, as usual, but this year it's a little more special since Buffalo is hosting the draft Friday night and Saturday morning.

Our cover illustration by Dan Zakroczemski paints the picture of two cities and two major American talents, and one rivalry ready to be reborn.

Here is a rundown of what's in our 12-page preview section and what's here at [BN] Hockey and Sabres.BuffaloNews.com.

GALLERY of every Sabres first-round draft pick, decade-by-decade

GALLERY of the best Sabres draft selections of all time, from Mike Harrington

GALLERY of NHL No. 1 overall picks since 1990. In a re-draft, where would they go?

Check back to [BN] Hockey and Sabres.BuffaloNews.com all weekend for NHL Draft and Sabres coverage.