Our 2016 NHL Draft preview

Our 2016 NHL Draft preview cover. Illustration by The News' Dan Zakroczemski.

This year's NHL Draft preview is loaded with info and stories, as usual, but this year it's a little more special since Buffalo is hosting the draft Friday night and Saturday morning.

Our cover illustration by Dan Zakroczemski paints the picture of two cities and two major American talents, and one rivalry ready to be reborn.

Here is a rundown of what's in our 12-page preview section and what's here at [BN] Hockey and Sabres.BuffaloNews.com.

GALLERY of every Sabres first-round draft pick, decade-by-decade

GALLERY of the best Sabres draft selections of all time, from Mike Harrington

GALLERY of NHL No. 1 overall picks since 1990. In a re-draft, where would they go?

As Auston Matthews heads to the Leafs, Toronto and Buffalo could be bitter rivals again

Sabres plan their picks ahead of NHL draft

Mike Harrington’s Inside the NHL: Murray still looking to maneuver

Remembering the two previous NHL drafts in Buffalo

Hockey Heaven: 2016 draft the latest big Buffalo event

Many prospects are no strangers to the big time -- because dad played in the NHL

Luce, grandson of former Sabres great, learns to relish his roots

Look out Canada, the rest of the hockey world’s catching up

NHL prospects get into the swing of things at ballpark

What’s on draft for the Draft: Where to eat & drink in downtown Buffalo

Check back to [BN] Hockey and Sabres.BuffaloNews.com all weekend for NHL Draft and Sabres coverage.

