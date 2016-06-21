MICHAELS, Paul A.

MICHAELS - Paul A. Of West Seneca, June 18, 2016, husband of the late Mary Jane "Susie" (nee Lafferty) Michaels; devoted father to Thomas P., (late) Kathleen M. Gronborg, Maureen M. (Hank) Williams and Joseph P. Michaels; loving grandfather to Connor C. McLaine; also survived by many cherished nieces, nephews and cousins. The family will receive friends at the O'Connell-Murphy Funeral Home, 2286 South Park Ave. on Friday from 4-8 PM. A Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday at 9:30 AM at Our Lady of Charity, Holy Family Worship Site, 1901 South Park Ave. (corner of Tifft St.)