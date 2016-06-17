KRULL, Linda Lee

KRULL - Linda Lee Age 67, of North Tonawanda, June 15, 2016, wife Roger W. Krull; daughter of Janet Schmauss; mother of Janet Krull-Gatley and Jason (Debbie) Krull; cherished grandmother of Samantha and Corey Gatley, and Katie Moll; loving sister of Craig, Richard, John (Rosanne) Heaps, Jan (Gary) Sterkel, Bob Heaps and Mary Jo Wisniewski; also surviving are many nieces and

nephews. Friends may call Monday from 4-8 PM at the Wattengel Funeral Home, 533 Meadow Drive, North Tonawanda, NY. Funeral Services will he held Tuesday at 10:00 AM from Immanuel Lutheran Church, 107 Scott Street, Tonawanda, NY. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Niagara Hospice. Complete obituary at Wattengel.com