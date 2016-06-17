The 10: BBQ & Blues Bash, Juneteenth Festival, Buffalo River Fest

1) BBQ & Blues Bash, 5 to 9 p.m. June 17 on Illinois Street in the Cobblestone District. Tickets are a $20 donation to Gateway-Longview in advance or $25 at the event.

Commentary: The electric combination of barbecue and blues comes together on Friday night in the Cobblestone District, as saucy meat from Big Belly BBQ, J & L Barbecue, Babz BBQ and Fat Bob's Smokehouse will be featured, while the acclaimed Tommy Z Band is among the musical highlights.

The entry cost covers drinks from Labatt Blue and Barefoot Wine & Bubbly, while food tickets are available for a $2 donation.

[Photos: Smiles at the 2015 BBQ & Blues Bash]

*********************

2) Juneteenth Festival, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. June 18, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. June 19 in Martin Luther King Jr. Park. Free to attend.

Commentary: The annual Juneteenth celebration marks the end of Sankofa Days, a week-long period of reflection on African cultural history and the issues that continue to affect the community.

Once the week is over, the Juneteenth Festival invites scores of people to Martin Luther King Jr. Park for live music, food and drink, a Saturday parade down Genesee Street (begins at Wende Street and ends in MLKJ Park), a basketball showcase, a chess tournament and kids activities. The festivities run through Sunday, too.

*********************

3) Buffalo River Fest, 6 p.m. to midnight June 17, 11 a.m. to midnight June 18 and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 19 in River Fest Park (249 Ohio St.). Free to attend.

Commentary: The annual celebration of the Buffalo River runs all weekend, but the Rigidized River Fest Regatta begins at 11 a.m. Saturday, with kayaks and canoes in one race and the rather impressive "build your own boat" in another category. More information can be found on the regatta here.

Beyond the regatta, a Father's Day fishing derby, tours, waterfront memorabilia and a host of other smaller activities are on the docket, as they say.

*********************

4) Resurgence's second anniversary, 1 p.m. to midnight at Resurgence Brewing Company (1250 Niagara St.). Free to attend.

Commentary: It's kind of crazy to think about, but the Niagara Street brewery is already 2 years old. Known for its spacious fenced in patio, fire pit, life-size Jenga and Connect Four, cornhole tournaments and quirky beer offerings like Loganberry wit and Blood Orange Saison, the brewery has a ceremonial keg tapping and toast at 1 p.m. before a full day of festivities.

Read Kevin Wise's Beer Matters post for this week to learn more about what the West Side brewery has planned.

*********************

5) Buffalo Brewers Festival, 3 to 7 p.m. June 18 at Wilkeson Pointe at Buffalo's Outer Harbor. Tickets range from $40 to $49 and can be purchased here.

Commentary: The craft-beer focused festival moves to the Outer Harbor for the first time, The News' Alyssa Fisher wrote, and Flying Bison Brewing Company tapped a beer made especially for this festival.

Over 40 breweries will pour their summer specialties, like Hamburg's Sweet Tang and Ellicottville's Just Peachy, while cider, wine, cheese, a T-Meadow Farm pig roast and barbecue will also be available at the scenic Wilkeson Pointe.

*********************

6) Emerge at Albright-Knox Art Gallery, 7 to 11 p.m. June 17 at 1285 Elmwood Ave. Tickets range from $75 for members and $100 for non-members (includes a three-month trial).

Commentary: The Albright-Knox has pulled out all the stops for Emerge, an indoor-outdoor fundraising party that features Mucca Pazza, a colorful 30-piece marching band from Chicago, as well as a live installation by Brooklyn textile artist Amanda Browder.

Inside, the gallery's exhibition, "Shade," represents contemporary artists Mark Bradford's interpretation of Clyfford Still's works.

*********************

7) Kiss the Summer Hello, 4 p.m. June 19 at Canalside (44 Prime St.). General admission tickets are $35 and can be purchased here.

Commentary: The News' Tim O'Shei interviewed Jonas Blue, one of the main acts at Kiss the Summer Hello, to talk about recruiting new talent, performing in different countries and various reactions of crowds throughout the world.

Always thorough in his approach, The News' reporter also broke down the other participants in KISS 98.5 FM's annual start-of-the-summer mega-concert, which include popular artists like Iggy Azalea and Meghan Trainor.

*********************

8) Herd Fest, 8:15 p.m. to 1 a.m. June 17, 2 p.m. to 1 a.m. June 18 and 8:15 to 11:15 p.m. June 19 in various music venues in Buffalo. Entrance into each participating venue is $5.

Commentary: Local music acts will be busy this weekend, as Buffalo indie music experts from buffaBLOG have booked roughly 50 bands to play seven venues. From Aircraft to Wood Bois, the lineup is diverse and sets are short enough to see several bands in one sitting.

BuffaBLOG has released a phone app for Herd Fest, too, which presents the schedule, info about the bands and venues, as well as the ability to customized your own concert-viewing schedule.

*********************

9) Niagara Falls RibFest, 4 to 11 p.m. June 17, noon to 11 p.m. June 18, noon to 7 p.m. June 19 in Niagara Square (QEW and McLeod Road, Niagara Falls, Ont.). Free admission and free parking.

Commentary: We're unfamiliar with the quality of ribs across the border, but with vendor names like Bone Daddy, Silver Bullet and Horn Dawgs, it sounds like they don't mess around in Niagara Falls, Ont. Two days chock full of live music conclude with the Ribber Awards on Sunday afternoon, so it's a good option to include as part of a weekend trip exploring the area.

*********************

10) Check out the Cool Globes at Canalside (44 Prime St.). Free to explore Buffalo's waterfront.

Commentary: The News' Aaron Besecker wandered down to Canalside this week to explore a new public art exhibit, Cool Globes, which intends to inspire viewers to consider solutions for climate change.

Inscribed messages like "Do not touch; embrace the solution, not the globe" remind onlookers of the noble premise, but on the surface, these vibrant, playful globes are hard to miss.

Email Ben Tsujimoto at btsujimoto@buffnews.com

Save