LONG, Daniel T.

LONG - Daniel T. May 27, 2016, in Batavia, NY, dearest father of Scott D. (Suzanne) Long; dear brother of Ellen (late Seweryn) Papisz, Karen (late Ronald) Smith, Timothy (Denise) Long, Cheryl (Kenneth) Scherr, Mark Long, Donna (Daniel) Pickens and the late Terence P. Long; also survived by several nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may call at the BARRON-

MILLER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3025 William St. near Union Rd., Cheektowaga, Tuesday from 2-4 and 6-8 PM. Mass of Christian Burial Wednesday at 9:30 AM in St. Gabriel's Church, 5571 Clinton St., Elma. Please assemble at church. Dan was a U.S. Army Vietnam veteran.