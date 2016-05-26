Reporters’ Notebook

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to mystery writer Dashiell Hammett, born Samuel Dashiell Hammett on this date in 1894, “The problem with putting two and two together is that sometimes you get four, and sometimes you get 22.”

...

GOOD READS – More than 125,000 books, DVDs, CDs, puzzles and games will be on sale, most of them for 50 cents to $1, at the 62nd Scholarship Book Sale sponsored by the Buffalo Branch, American Association of University Women, in the former Carolina Furniture Store in the Northtown Plaza, 3155 Sheridan Drive, Amherst.

On opening day Wednesday, admission is $20 from 9 to 11 a.m., $10 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and $5 from 1 to 8 p.m. Admission is $1 Thursday to June 4, when doors are open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Admission is free on the final day, from noon to 5 p.m. June 5.

Proceeds benefit scholarships, grants and interest-free college loans to Western New York high school and college students, grants to community organizations and national AAUW fellowships. Funds also will go to community grass-roots organizations, the Tech Savvy and Sister to Sister programs and fellowships awarded by the national AAUW. For more info, visit aauw.buffalo.edu or email buffaloaauw@gmail.com.

...

NEW LOOK – Catch up on all the changes downtown with a tour called “What’s New in Buffalo by Bike,” hosted by Explore Buffalo from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday.

The tour meets at the Tim Horton statue at Canalside and takes in HarborCenter and the Cobblestone District, Niagara and Lafayette squares, the Theatre District and the new buildings under construction on the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus. Tickets are $15, $5 for students. Minimum age is 14. Helmets are a must. Reservations are encouraged. For tickets and more info, visit explorebuffalo.org.

...

VETS VISIT – The West Seneca Veterans Committee has chosen St. Peter’s United Church of Christ, 1475 Orchard Park Road, West Seneca, for its annual Memorial Day service visit at 10 a.m. Sunday.

Up to 35 veterans from seven veterans organizations will march in together and take their places in the pews. Each unit also will bring two flag stands to place near the altar. As part of the service, the Rev. George Cushing, will pay tribute to the many men and women who lost their lives in defense of our nation.

...

DISCOUNT DAY – The North Tonawanda History Museum, 54 Webster St., North Tonawanda, will offer reduced ticket prices from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday in honor of Memorial Day. Admission will be just $3. As usual, veterans will receive a discounted admission price and active military are admitted free. The museum will be closed Monday.

...

MEMORIAL AND MORE – AMVETS Post 72 will hold a Memorial Day Remember the Fallen ceremony at 11 a.m. Monday at Heroes Grove in front of Houghton Park on Clinton Street in Buffalo’s Kaisertown neighborhood. Afterward, all are invited to return to the post nearby at 1881 Clinton St., for a free picnic and fun activities. Special guests will include Lovejoy Council Member Richard Fontana and WGRZ-TV anchorman John Beard.

...

REUNION TIME – The Class of 1966 from St. James Parochial School in Buffalo will celebrate its 50th reunion with an informal evening at 7 p.m. July 8 at Riverworks, 359 Ganson St., and a Buffalo River Cruise at 2 p.m. followed by dinner at 5:30 p.m. on July 9 in Chef’s Restaurant, 291 Seneca St. For info and reservations, email Mary Closs Radens at kradens@verizon.net, Maria Aquilina Gump at class372@yahoo.com or Barbara Bernbeck Heine at barbieheine@yahoo.com.

The Grover Cleveland High School Class of 1961 will be holding its 55th reunion from noon to 5:30 p.m. July 30 in DiTondo’s Restaurant, 370 Seneca St. For info, call Ron Babcock at 633-8556 or Dan Grisanti at 693-9291.

...

HAPPY BIRTHDAY – Richard Soluri, Maxine C. Lewis, William C. Lewis, Carol Eagan, Kennedy Elizabeth Louth, Pat Kasprzak, Madeline Hawthorn, Nancy Recktenwalt Brown, Cassandra Wilcox, Shawn Merkwa, Sister Mary Teresita Lanzowski, Sister Mary Elizabeth Mackowiak, Pat Burke, John Joensen, Father Walter Matuszak, Peter Was, Nicholas Marsowicz, Alex Pietraszewski, Lucy Perry, Phillip Francis Kumiega, Shawn McCabe, Greg Golda, Michele Hemingway, Fred Siegel III, Mallory Ronan, Hans Rattmann, Maxine Reilly and Hazel McClintic.

AND SATURDAY – Ramona Whitaker, Linda Smith, Ryan Ruszczyk, Mary Jean Ott, Cheryl Solimini, Kyle Lewandowski, Paul Kloc, Bruce Chamberlin, Devorah Maclin, Ida McLean, Taylor Oesterle, Frank Knauber, Bill Schultz, Bud Hess, Alexander Izzo, John Przybyl, Jason Yots, Ramona Whittaker, Kate Najuch, Christopher Minor, Charlie Fontana, Jennifer McNamara and Christopher Benker.

AND SUNDAY – Dr. Norm Schaaf, Tom Keenan, Jean Westmoore, Rob Schoellkopf, Sue McCartney, Mary Sekelsky, Amy Moritz, Wayne Alt, Lorna Lippes, Wayne Wisbaum, Kate Philipps, Clarence Ott, Carol Krotje, Anne Fecio, Nora Trudell, Andy Brind’Amour, Dan Lanc, Amanda Ruszczyk, Marie Brewster, Frank Matte, Mary Ratchuk, Greg Frost, Susan Benker Jacobs, Chandra Walsh and Pam Fries.

email: olaffub@buffnews.com