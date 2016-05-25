FREE, Thomas A.

FREE - Thomas A. Formerly of Boston, NY May 25, 2016. Husband of the late Carol (nee Jakubiec); father of Robert (Tracey), Jason (Colleen) and Timothy (Breanna) Free; brother of David (Mary) and Judith Free; also survived by 11 grandchildren. Friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Bernadette Church Saturday at 12:30 PM. Visitation at the DONALD M. DEMMERLEY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 21 Pierce Ave., Hamburg Friday 4-7 PM. Register at www.demmerelyfuneralhome.com