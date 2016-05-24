LUKASIK, Madeleine A. (Wroblewski)

LUKASIK - Madeleine A. (nee Wroblewski) May 15, 2016, dear mother of Diana (Mark Tricoli) Acquard, Dwayne

Lukasik and Kelly (Jason) Osborne; also survived by five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; sister of Arline Dewald, Richard (Chris), Mark (Linda) Wroblewski and the late Beverly Roncone; survived by nieces and nephews. Funeral service Friday, May 27 at 2:30 PM in St. Stanislaus Marion Mausoleum, 700 Pine Ridge Rd. Please

assemble at the chapel. Arrangements by BARRON-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, INC.