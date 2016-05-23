GASTLE, Mary (Mahoney)

Gastle - Mary (nee Mahoney) Sadly after a long and courageous battle with cancer, Mary passed with peace and dignity at Hospice of the Valley Sherman Home in Phoenix, AZ on Sunday, May 22, 2016. Mary leaves her husband Russell Gastle of 36 years, daughter Melissa (Brian) Wright, son John R. Gastle, grandson Brody Ethan Wright, brothers Robert (Marlene) Mahoney, Kevin J. Mahoney and Mark E. Mahoney. Mary will also be greatly missed by numerous nieces, nephews, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law. Mary was also blessed with many friends, both in Phoenix and Buffalo. Funeral services will be on Wednesday, May 25, 2016 at 10:00 AM at HERITAGE FUNERAL CHAPEL, 6830 W. Thunderbird Rd., Peoria, AZ. Condolences may be left for the family at www.heritagefuneralchapels.com. Donations can be made to Hospice of the Valley, 1510 E. Flower St. Phoenix, AZ 85014.