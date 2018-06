Race calendar

• Niagara Edge 5K, 6934 Williams Road, Niagara Falls, 10 a.m. Sunday, 215-0723.

• Grinder Trail Run, 3.5 miles, Sprague Brook Park, Glenwood, 10 a.m. Sunday, 574-0888.

• John Beishline 5K, Two Fountain Plaza, Buffalo, 8:30 a.m. Saturday, buffalomarathon.com.

• Buffalo Marathon, Two Fountain Plaza, Buffalo, 6:30 a.m. May 29, buffalomarathon.com

• Bemus Point 5K, Village Park, Bemus Point, 7 p.m. May 29.