Niagara Falls will be location for ‘Marshall’ film

NIAGARA FALLS — The movie, “Marshall,” a major motion picture, which tells the story of first African-American Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall, will be shot primarily at the Dillon Courthouse in Niagara Square in the heart of downtown Buffalo, but some scenes will be shot in Niagara Falls this week.

Marshall tells the story of his beginnings as a young attorney before he was named to the Supreme Court in 1967. Scenes will be filmed inside the Niagara Falls Public Library LaSalle Branch, at 8728 Buffalo Ave. this entire week, but the library’s first floor will remain open.

Film crews have painted the second floor to look like Marshall’s offices and then will repaint to restore the office to its previous condition.

They will also be using jail cells in the basement of the library.

The LaSalle Public Library was once a Village Hall before LaSalle became part of Niagara Falls in 1927. The building also housed a post office, police station and jail. Today it is a second location in the Niagara Falls Public Library system.

Jennifer Potter, acting director of the Niagara Falls Public Library, said they are thrilled to be part of a film about such an important African-American justice.

The motion picture will star Chadwick Boseman, who played Jackie Robinson in “42” and James Brown in “Get on Up,” as Thurgood Marshall and Josh Gad of “Pixels” and “Wedding Ringers” and the voice of Olaf in “Frozen.” The film will be directed by Reginald Hudlin, who directed “Serving Sara” and “House Party.”

“We are excited to welcome the filming of ‘Marshall’ to Niagara Falls, highlighting the historic beauty of the LaSalle Library,” said Seth Piccirillo, director of Community Development.

He thanked the Buffalo Niagara Film Office for collaborating with the City of Niagara Falls and further stated that they looked forward to hosting more movies in the City of Niagara Falls, which he noted create economic development opportunities for the community and small businesses in the city.

email: nfischer@buffnerws.com