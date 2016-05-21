GALLO, Pauline M. (Petti)

GALLO - Pauline M. (nee Petti) Of Cheektowaga, entered into rest May 20, 2016. Beloved wife of the late Louis D. Gallo; devoted mother of Bill (Terry) Gallo, Debra (John) Marrano, Michael (Linda) Gallo, Donald Gallo, Donna (Richard) Rumfola and Joseph (Pam) Gallo; cherished grandmother of Randy, Billy (Amy), Tim, Jack (Rebecca), Daniel (Erica), Michael, Brandon, Brianna, Charlie, Angela, Cassidy, Alexis, Amanda and Cole; adored great-grandmother of Jeremiah, Madilyn, Isabella, Sofia, Cameron, Blake and Evan; loving daughter of the late John and Domenica Petti; dear sister of Sally (late Dan) Roberto; Mary Ann (late Joseph) Rossi, Antoinette Petti, John Petti, Dolores (George) Hughson and the late Patricia (late Sal) Zirpola and Vincent Petti; also survived by relatives and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME, (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd. near Lake Ave. on Monday from 4-7 PM. Funeral service will immediately follow. Online condolences made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com