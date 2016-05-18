Pimp who ‘enslaved’ women, including 15-year-old, gets 13 years

To hear the judge in his case talk, Kenneth White was a different kind of pimp.

He was more violent, and his five female victims included a 15-year-old girl looking for help.

“You essentially enslaved these women,” said U.S. District Judge William M. Skretny. “You preyed on the weak and the vulnerable, and you made them more weak and more vulnerable.”

On Wednesday, White paid the price for his sex trafficking - a 13-year prison sentence.

White, 39, of Buffalo, had previously admitted recruiting and enticing five female victims, including one underage girl, to take part in a prostitution ring that he operated for six years.

As part of a plea deal, he also acknowledged using force and intimidation to keep his victims involved in the operation.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Scott S. Allen said White brutally beat each of the five females and indicated the attacks continued on a regular basis.

“We’re talking about a period of six years," Allen said of the beatings. “This was consistent. This was regular.”

Jeremy D. Schwartz, White’s defense lawyer, challenged Skretny’s use of the word “enslaved” and said some of the allegations against White have been exaggerated.

White agreed and told Skretny that he was really a “friend” to the five women, a comment Skretny later challenged.

“Now that I’m older and wiser, I see my mistakes,” White told the judge.

Caitlin Connelly, a co-defendant in the case, also admitted playing a role in the prostitution ring. Connelly, 31, still awaits sentencing.

The conviction was the result of an investigation by the FBI and Internal Revenue Service’s Criminal Investigations Division.

email: pfairbanks@buffnews.com