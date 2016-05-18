ANGIELCZYK, Julia (Sobowicz)

ANGIELCZYK - Julia (nee Sobowicz) May 16, 2016, of Easton, PA, formerly of Cheektowaga, NY, at the age of 101, beloved wife of the late Bernard

Angielczyk; dearest mother of John (Myra) Angiel and Kenneth (late Mary) Angielczyk; dearest grandmother of

Diane (Raymond) Gerard, Kevin (Colleen Ryan) Angielczyk, Kenneth (Audrey Aronowsky) Angielczyk and great-grandmother of Annie (Chris) Meegan, Kathryn Gerard, Amelie

Angielczyk, Hunter and Logan Ryan; predeceased by brothers and sisters; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family will be present to receive relatives and friends on Thursday 4-8 PM at the MELVIN J. SLIWINSKI

FUNERAL HOME, 85 George Urban Blvd. (west of Harlem Rd.) ,where

Funeral Services will be held on Friday at 8:30 AM and from Queen of Martyrs Church at 9 AM. Entombment St. Adalbert Cemetery. Flowers gratefully declined. Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.sliwinskifuneral

home.com