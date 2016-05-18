Beer Matters: 42 North, Pizza Plant, Rusty Nickel, New York Beer Project

Full Circle Fest

2 to 6 p.m. May 21

42 North Brewing Company

25 Pine St., East Aurora (805-7500)

Join 42 North and neighboring breweries as it celebrates sustainability in the craft brewing industry at the Full Circle Fest. In addition to sharing seasonal brews, 42 North will have a roasted pig raised from the spent grains of the brewery.

Blues and funk tunes will be provided by Ron Davis and David Wasik.

Breweries that will be in attendance include: 12 Gates Brewing Company, Big Ditch Brewing Company, Community Beer Works, Ellicottville Brewing Company, Four Mile Brewing, Old First Ward Brewing Company, New York Beer Project, Resurgence Brewing Company, Rusty Nickel Brewing Company, Southern Tier Brewing Company and Woodcock Brothers Brewing Company. Bootleg Bucha will also be on hand, pouring kombucha, a fermented tea beverage.

Tickets are $32.64 with fees, and are available at Eventbrite and the 42 North tap room. Your ticket includes eight 5-ounce beer samples, pig roast plate, brewery tour and a souvenir tasting glass.

42 North has also announced news about canning and awards. The brewery has canned two of its beers: the session-style beer Creekside and the higher-alcohol content beer Borderland IPA. The artwork depicted on the Creekside IPA cans was a collaboration with Buffalo artists and includes the trail map of Hunter’s Creek - one of Western New York’s renowned mountain bike trails.

Clay Keel, 42 North’s chief brewing officer, joked, “If someone gets lost on the trails, they can always use the map on the can to help find their way out.”

Creekside Session IPA (4.8 percent ABV) is brewed with Sorachi Ace and Citra hops and provides lemon, spice and tropical fruit notes on a crisp malt backdrop.

Borderland IPA (6.8 percent ABV) boasts a heavy dose of Amarillo, Citra and Simcoe hops and delivers tropical fruit aromas of pineapple, stone fruit, peach, citrus and mango.

To commemorate the debut of 42 North in cans, Consumer’s Beverages will be hosting tasting events from 4 to 6 p.m. May 20 at the Orchard Park (6161 W. Quaker St.), Lancaster (1825 Como Park Blvd.), Cheektowaga (2440 Clinton St.) and East Amherst (8580 Transit Road) locations.

A “Parking Lot Party” will also be held from 3 to 6 p.m. at the 3025 Sheridan Drive location in Amherst, featuring free samples of select 42 North beers.

At the New York International Beer Competition, 42 North won three awards:

A silver medal for its Belgian-style Witbier called Wallonia Wit (5.4 percent ABV). Wallonia Wit is made using wheat and barley and contains orange peel, coriander and other spices.

A bronze for its Bohemian-style pilsner (6.5 percent ABV), Illumination Bohemian Pils. This beer is brewed as authentic as possible to the birthplace of lager, Plzen, and uses only Czech Saaz hops and European malts. The beer has a slightly sweet malt characters and a prevalent spicy and floral hop profile.

Most notably, 42 North also won New York Belgian-Style Brewery of the Year at the competition.

The fifth annual competition had close to 400 beers and ciders submitted from more than 12 different countries.

-----------------------

2016 Sierra Nevada Beer Camp Release Party

6 to 9 p.m. May 19

Pizza Plant

7770 Transit Road, Williamsville (832-0800)

Sierra Nevada recently released a mixed 12-pack of bottles called Beer Camp. The 12-pack contains two each of six beers brewed in collaboration with 31 different brewers across the United States.

"Sierra Nevada can call on any brewery on the planet, and they will come running, with a full pint in hand," said Pizza Plant owner Dan Syracuse. "With that clout, Beer Camp was formed to brew some great beers, collectively, with some great brewers."

Pizza Plant will have all six Sierra Nevada beers on tap for the release event:

Sweet Sunny South (4.9 percent): Southern Table Beer

Moxee Moron (7.5 percent): Imperial Session IPA

Family Values (8.5 percent): Imperial Brown Ale with Cocoa

West Latitude (5.5 percent): Session Rye with Hibiscus

Pat-Rye-Ot (5.6 percent): Revolutionary Pale Ale

Stout of the Union (7.3 percent): Robust Stout

Syracuse is excited about the opportunity to host Sierra Nevada. "The Pizza Plant is the only place to have all six on draft. Flights of all six beers will be served along with full-size pours. Sierra representative Scott Sullivan will be on hand spreading the word and some Sierra Nevada swag."

-------------------------------------------------

WNY Craft Beer Magazine Release Party

6 to 8 p.m. May 20

Rusty Nickel Brewing Company

4350 Seneca St., West Seneca (608-6155)

The spring edition of WNY Craft Beer Magazine featured Rusty Nickel Brewing Company. Here is a video of the feature:

A release party will be held at Rusty Nickel to celebrate its feature in the magazine. Guests can expect live music, food and drink specials. The event is free and no advanced tickets are required.

-------------------------------------------------

Biergarten and Tiki Bar Grand Opening

1 p.m. May 22

New York Beer Project

6933 S. Transit Road, Lockport (743-6927)

New York Beer Project (NYBP) will unveil its new German biergarten and Caribbean tiki bar on May 22.

Hawaiian specialty foods and tropical drinks will be served, including Caribbean Jerk shrimp skewers, clams and beer and bacon flights. NYBP will pour Smoked Pineapple IPA, a beer brewed in collaboration with Resurgence Brewing Company.

Live music by Caribbean Extravaganza can be heard from 3 to 7 p.m.

-------------------------------------------------

New Belgium Brewing is now being released in Western New York through Try-It Distributing. Numerous release events are scheduled this week to celebrate the arrival of this popular craft beer brand.

Some of New Belgium’s popular beers include Fat Tire, an amber ale, and Citradelic IPA, a beer that contains 11 different hops and tangerine-infused orange peel.

A list of release events can be found here.

-------------------------------------------------

Kevin Wise, Ph.D. is a professor of Biology at Trocaire College who maintains a blog on beer science and beer reviews and can be reached at: www.buffalobeerbiochemist.com; Facebook: @BuffaloBeerBiochemist; Twitter: @BuffaloBeerBio; Instagram:@buffalobeerbiochemist

Untappd: @BuffaloBeerBiochemist