Bills use second 6th-round pick on USC CB Kevon Seymour

The Buffalo Bills used the second of their two sixth-round picks in the NFL Draft Saturday on USC cornerback Kevon Seymour.

The 6-foot, 185-pound Seymour had three career interceptions at USC, as well as seven kickoff returns for 92 yards.

He also was credited with 126 tackles (four for loss), 19 pass defenses, and a fumble recovery. He was a teammate of Bills wide receiver Robert Woods.

Seymour missed three games last season with a sprained knee.