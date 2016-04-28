Southtowns motorists now able to make online DMV reservations

Technology upgrades at the Auto Bureau on Erie Community College’s South Campus now allow Southtowns motorists to make online reservations.

The new reservation system let customers book an appointment for a specific date, time and location, according to Erie County Clerk Chris Jacobs. Customers who use the service receive a confirmation email, along with a reminder email one hour prior to their appointment.

Motorists may visit the Erie County Auto Bureau website at www.erie.gov/clerk/reservations and schedule an appointment at any of the four largest auto bureaus operated by the clerk’s office. They are the auto bureaus in downtown Buffalo, Amherst, Cheektowaga and Orchard Park.