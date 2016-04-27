Dig paleontology? Come ‘Dig with the Experts’ at Penn Dixie site

Nearly 100 fossil hunters, many from across the country, have signed up for Penn Dixie’s signature fossil dig, Dig with the Experts, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 21.

The dig allows paleontologists, both amateur and professional, to examine freshly excavated rocks from several feet below Penn Dixie’s surface. The rocks will be placed on piles around the quarry and participants will have the opportunity to dig through the previously buried layers. Though the dig will focus on trilobites, brachiopods, cephalopods, and other Devonian Period fossils, unexpected and rare specimens are occasionally unearthed as well.

Dig participants can bring rock hammers, chisels, pry bars, gloves, and safety goggles, and Penn Dixie recommends participants prepare for all weather by packing rain gear, sunscreen, a hat, and plenty of water.

For those seeking a double dose of paleontology, Penn Dixie will host a talk by award-winning paleontologist ‘Paleo’ Joe Kchodl at 7 p.m. May 20 in the Gateway Building auditorium, 3556 Lakeshore Road, Hamburg.

Admission to Dig with the Experts is $30 for the public and $25 for Penn Dixie members. Admission to the paleontology talk is $5 for the public and free for Penn Dixie members.