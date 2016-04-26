Plant sale, soil sample testing and more at May 14 Genesee County gardening group gala

BATAVIA – Genesee County Master Gardeners will host its annual Spring Garden Gala from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 14, in the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Genesee County, 420 East Main Street in Batavia.

There will be a plant sale featuring perennials, house plants and geraniums and also a basket auction. Participants can also bring in a soil sample from your garden for free soil pH testing.

In addition, Master Gardeners will be available to answer questions about gardening.

The plant sale starts at 10. No early birds allowed. The auction drawing starts at 12:30 p.m.

For more information contact Brandie Schultz at Cornell Cooperative Extension of Genesee County, (585) 343-3040, ext. 101, stop by the Extension office or visit genesee.cce.cornell.edu/events.