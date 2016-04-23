Timeline: The Buffalo Braves years, 1970-1978

Feb. 6, 1970: NBA awards expansion franchises to Buffalo, Cleveland and Portland. The price is $3.5 million.

March 23, 1970: Buffalo uses its first pick in the college draft on John Hummer, passing up Nate Archibald and Calvin Murphy.

March 31, 1970: Dolph Schayes is named the team’s first coach.

May 11, 1970: Dick Garrett of Los Angeles is Buffalo’s first pick in the expansion draft.

Oct. 13, 1970: Paul Snyder purchases the team from Newberger, Loeb and Company.

Oct. 14, 1970: The Braves beat Cleveland, 107-92, in Memorial Auditorium in their first game.

March 29, 1971: The Braves take Elmore Smith of Kentucky State with their first-round draft pick. A day later, they take Randy Smith of Buffalo State in the seventh round.

Oct. 13, 1971: A day after a one-sided opening night loss to Seattle, Dolph Schayes is fired as the coach and replaced by John McCarthy.

April 6, 1972: Jack Ramsay is hired as the team’s head coach.

April 10, 1972: The Braves pick Bob McAdoo with their first-round pick in the draft (second overall).

Oct. 20, 1972: Buffalo scores 58 points in the fourth quarter to set an NBA record, only to lose to the Celtics.

April 25, 1973: Ernie DiGregorio joins the Braves as the third overall draft pick.

Sept. 12, 1973: Lakers deal Jim MacMillian to Buffalo for Elmore Smith.

March 21, 1974: Braves clinch a winning season for the first time in history; they finish 42-40.

April 12, 1974: Braves lose a playoff series to the Celtics, four games to two. Jo Jo White ends Game Six in the Aud with two free throws at the buzzer.

March, 1975: Eddie Donovan leaves the general manager’s job with the Braves to rejoin the Knicks.

April, 1975: Bob McAdoo is named Most Valuable Player of the NBA.

April 25, 1975: Braves lose to the Bullets in Game Seven of a first-round playoff series.

April 18, 1976: Buffalo defeats Philadelphia to win the only playoff series in its history.

April 28, 1976: Braves beat Celtics in Game Four of their playoff series – the last postseason win in Buffalo’s NBA history.

May 3, 1976: Jack Ramsey departs Buffalo’s organization. He is replaced by Tates Locke three days later.

June 8, 1976: Braves pick Adrian Dantley of Notre Dame with their first-round draft pick.

June 14, 1976: Buffalo owner Paul Snyder gives Irving Cowan the option of buying the team for $6.1 million. The transaction falls through, and Snyder sells half the team to John Y. Brown.

Oct. 18, 1976: Braves acquire Moses Malone from Portland for a draft choice and cash. Malone is traded to Houston for two first-round picks six days later.

Dec. 9, 1976: Buffalo sends Bob McAdoo and Tom McMillen to the Knicks for John Gianelli and a reported $3 million.

March, 1977: Paul Snyder completes the sale of his share of the Braves to John Y. Brown.

Aug. 5, 1977: Cotton Fitzsimmons is hired to coach the Braves.

Sept. 1, 1977: Braves deal Adrian Dantley and Mike Bantom to the Indiana Pacers for Billy Knight.

Sept. 7, 1977: Buffalo sends Ernie DiGregorio to the Lakers for financial considerations.

Feb. 5, 1978: Randy Smith is named the MVP of the All-Star Game in Atlanta.

March 17, 1978: Braves win their last game, 136-127, over the Bucks.

April 9, 1978: Buffalo drops its final game, 131-114, in Boston. It also is the last NBA game for John Havlicek and Ernie DiGregorio. Swen Nater scored the last basket in team history.

May 31, 1978: Braves announce plans to move the team to Dallas, only to have the deal fall apart.

July 8, 1978: Buffalo’s NBA team ends its eight-year run with the approval of a complicated franchise transfer. Braves owners John Y. Brown and Harry Mangurian took over the Celtics, while Celtics owner Irv Levin took over a team in San Diego. The transaction also sent several Braves players to Boston while some Celtics headed to join the new Clippers in San Diego.

