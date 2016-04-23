Share this article

Timeline: The Buffalo Braves years, 1970-1978

Feb. 6, 1970: NBA awards expansion franchises to Buffalo, Cleveland and Portland. The price is $3.5 million.

March 23, 1970: Buffalo uses its first pick in the college draft on John Hummer, passing up Nate Archibald and Calvin Murphy.

March 31, 1970: Dolph Schayes is named the team’s first coach.

May 11, 1970: Dick Garrett of Los Angeles is Buffalo’s first pick in the expansion draft.

Oct. 13, 1970: Paul Snyder purchases the team from Newberger, Loeb and Company.

Oct. 14, 1970: The Braves beat Cleveland, 107-92, in Memorial Auditorium in their first game.

March 29, 1971: The Braves take Elmore Smith of Kentucky State with their first-round draft pick. A day later, they take Randy Smith of Buffalo State in the seventh round.

Oct. 13, 1971: A day after a one-sided opening night loss to Seattle, Dolph Schayes is fired as the coach and replaced by John McCarthy.

April 6, 1972: Jack Ramsay is hired as the team’s head coach.

April 10, 1972: The Braves pick Bob McAdoo with their first-round pick in the draft (second overall).

Oct. 20, 1972: Buffalo scores 58 points in the fourth quarter to set an NBA record, only to lose to the Celtics.

Ernie DiGregorio was the third overall draft pick in 1973.

April 25, 1973: Ernie DiGregorio joins the Braves as the third overall draft pick.

Sept. 12, 1973: Lakers deal Jim MacMillian to Buffalo for Elmore Smith.

March 21, 1974: Braves clinch a winning season for the first time in history; they finish 42-40.

April 12, 1974: Braves lose a playoff series to the Celtics, four games to two. Jo Jo White ends Game Six in the Aud with two free throws at the buzzer.

March, 1975: Eddie Donovan leaves the general manager’s job with the Braves to rejoin the Knicks.

Braves player Bob McAdoo was MVP of the NBA in 1975.

April, 1975: Bob McAdoo is named Most Valuable Player of the NBA.

April 25, 1975: Braves lose to the Bullets in Game Seven of a first-round playoff series.

April 18, 1976: Buffalo defeats Philadelphia to win the only playoff series in its history.

April 28, 1976: Braves beat Celtics in Game Four of their playoff series – the last postseason win in Buffalo’s NBA history.

May 3, 1976: Jack Ramsey departs Buffalo’s organization. He is replaced by Tates Locke three days later.

June 8, 1976: Braves pick Adrian Dantley of Notre Dame with their first-round draft pick.

June 14, 1976: Buffalo owner Paul Snyder gives Irving Cowan the option of buying the team for $6.1 million. The transaction falls through, and Snyder sells half the team to John Y. Brown.

Oct. 18, 1976: Braves acquire Moses Malone from Portland for a draft choice and cash. Malone is traded to Houston for two first-round picks six days later.

Dec. 9, 1976: Buffalo sends Bob McAdoo and Tom McMillen to the Knicks for John Gianelli and a reported $3 million.

March, 1977: Paul Snyder completes the sale of his share of the Braves to John Y. Brown.

Aug. 5, 1977: Cotton Fitzsimmons is hired to coach the Braves.

Adrian Dantley

Adrian Dantley was dealt to the Pacers for Billy Knight in 1977.

Sept. 1, 1977: Braves deal Adrian Dantley and Mike Bantom to the Indiana Pacers for Billy Knight.

Sept. 7, 1977: Buffalo sends Ernie DiGregorio to the Lakers for financial considerations.

Feb. 5, 1978: Randy Smith is named the MVP of the All-Star Game in Atlanta.

March 17, 1978: Braves win their last game, 136-127, over the Bucks.

April 9, 1978: Buffalo drops its final game, 131-114, in Boston. It also is the last NBA game for John Havlicek and Ernie DiGregorio. Swen Nater scored the last basket in team history.

May 31, 1978: Braves announce plans to move the team to Dallas, only to have the deal fall apart.

July 8, 1978: Buffalo’s NBA team ends its eight-year run with the approval of a complicated franchise transfer. Braves owners John Y. Brown and Harry Mangurian took over the Celtics, while Celtics owner Irv Levin took over a team in San Diego. The transaction also sent several Braves players to Boston while some Celtics headed to join the new Clippers in San Diego.

