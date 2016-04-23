MacFAYDEN, Edward G.

MacFAYDEN - Edward G. April 18, 2016, age 88, beloved husband of 68 years to the late Virginia A. (nee Milloy); dearest father of Christine (Kenneth) Aquilio, Douglas (Claire) MacFayden and David (Lori) MacFayden; dear grandfather of Kimberly and Daniel Aquilio; dear brother of Sally Ann (Robert) Hunt. No prior visitation. Family and friends are invited to a Memorial Service at Curtis Park Presbyterian Church, 748 Woodland Drive, Tonawanda, NY 14223 at a later date. Arrangements by the AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. Please share condolences at

