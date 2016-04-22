Falls man heads to prison in gun case

LOCKPORT – A man with a federal drug conviction, who had a .38-caliber handgun and other contraband in his Niagara Falls apartment when a federal probation officer searched it last year, was sent to state prison Friday.

Niagara County Judge Sara Sheldon handed down a sentence of 1½ to three years against Reggie R. Goodwin, 22, of Hyde Park Boulevard, who had pleaded guilty to criminal possession of a firearm.

Federal court papers show that the probation officer also found 86 rounds of ammunition along with the gun in a bedroom closet, along with marijuana, packaging materials, a digital scale and $6,930 in cash.

Goodwin pleaded guilty in 2014 to a federal indictment accusing him of selling crack cocaine and marijuana in the Bronx in 2012. On April 12, U.S. District Judge Richard J. Arcara sentenced him to time served on the probation violation, along with two more years of supervised release.