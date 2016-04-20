Cops and firemen to drop the puck for HarborCenter tournament

A dozen teams of police officers and firefighters will take to the ice in HarborCenter Friday and Saturday for the Police and Fire Hockey Tournament presented by the Southern Tier Brewing Co. Police and fire personnel from Buffalo, Niagara Falls, Batavia and Lackawanna will be among the competitors.

On Friday, each team will play two preliminary round games, beginning at 1:15 p.m. Highlights will be rivalry matchups of Buffalo Police vs. Buffalo Fire at 6 p.m., followed by Niagara Falls Police and Fire, playing under the name “Friends for the Weekend,” vs. the Niagara County Sheriff’s Department at 7 p.m.

The top two teams in each pool will advance to a semifinal round at 10 a.m. Saturday, followed by the championship game at 12:30 p.m. All participants will receive a gift package from Southern Tier Brewing Co.