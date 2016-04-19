Water main break blocks Lockport street

LOCKPORT – A major water main break on East Avenue in Lockport, which is part of Route 31, flooded that street Tuesday evening, Mayor Anne E. McCaffrey said.

The break caused water pressure to drop in wide areas of the eastern part of the city. The break occurred in front of the U.S. Post Office about 5:30 p.m., and a crew was called in to begin repairs. “It looks like it’s going to be a long night for them,” McCaffrey said.

The street was closed between Washburn and Cave streets, and truck traffic was detoured onto Walnut Street, McCaffrey said.