Voices of the voters: In search of someone ‘different,’ Corning man chooses Kasich

CORNING – Richard Quigley thinks a lot of people will change their minds about Donald Trump – after the convention.

The retired pharmacist voted for Ohio Gov. John Kasich, as did his wife, Joan, in the Republican primary Tuesday.

“If you vote for Trump, it’s just like handing it to Hillary. And that can’t be helped. And people will see at the last minute if they vote for Trump, it’s going to be putting Hillary in,” he said outside Local 1000, United Steel Workers Hall off Chemung Street.

A Corning native, he stood across the street from the old Corning Hospital where he was born. He said fracking is a big issue here, and many farmers are waiting for fracking, because they see how much money is being made in Pennsylvania.

The Quigleys raised four children, including a daughter who followed him to be the fourth-generation pharmacist.

“I think we’re being played for puppets,” Joan Quigley said, and she added, “It’s not like voting for Lincoln.”

The 12:45 p.m. whistle blew from glass manufacturer Corning Inc., several blocks away, as the Quigleys left the polling place. The whistle marks the time at 7 a.m. and 7 p.m., as well as lunch time at 12:45 p.m. and 1 p.m., they said as they hurried off to lunch.