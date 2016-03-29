ELLIS, Lloyd E.

ELLIS - Lloyd E. Of Hamburg, March 28, 2016, husband of the late Edith (nee Skinner); father of Ginger (Leo) Jensen and the late Brent and Kirk Ellis; "adopted" father of Carole Kennedy; brother of the late Clayton "Artie" Ellis; grandfather of Bryan, Nathan, Carrie, Jessica and Jennifer; also survived by nine great-grandchildren. Friends may call at the DONALD M. DEMMERLEY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 21 Pierce Ave., Hamburg, Thursday, 7-9 PM, where a funeral service will be held Friday at 11 AM. Flowers declined. Memorials to Hamburg United Methodist Church. Mr. Ellis was a member of American Legion Post 527 and Telephone Pioneers. Register at

