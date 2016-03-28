West Side heroin dealer sent to prison

Brian Gerena, 33, of West Avenue, was ordered Monday by Erie County Judge Sheila A. DiTullio to serve a six year state prison term and then submit to three years of post-release supervision on his conviction for selling heroin in Buffalo and Cheektowaga in recent years. Gerena pleaded guilty last Aug. 10 to two counts of third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance, three counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and one count of fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance linked to sales of bundles of heroin to an undercover police officer.