Genesee Community College plans open house

BATAVIA – Genesee Community College will host an open house from 9 a.m. to noon April 23 on its Batavia Campus. In addition to tours of the campus, visitors can learn about academic offerings, the application process and financial aid.

Representatives from the GCC Student Services departments will be on hand to answer questions. Those who wish to attend are encouraged to pre-register by calling toll-free (866) CALL-GCC (225-5422) or visiting genesee.edu/OpenHouse.