FLATTERY - William J. March 17, 2016, age 82. Beloved husband of the late Joan (nee Damico) Flattery; loving father of Lori (Robert) Jarvis, William (Kerin) Flattery, Lisa (Tim) Walsh, Michael (Michele) Flattery, Robert Flattery and Linda (Chris) Dahm; cherished grandfather of 14 grandchildren; caring brother of eight sisters and brothers; also survived by nieces and nephews. There will be no prior visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, April 30, 2016 from St. Bernadette Church, 5930 South Abbott Road, Orchard Park at 11:30 AM. Friends invited. Bill was a City of Buffalo Fire Fighter as well as a member of the Bricklayers Local Union #45. Arrangements by the AMIGONE

FUNERAL HOME, INC.