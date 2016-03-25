Sabres announce 'Fan Appreciation Night' for home final April 8

The Sabres will once again close their home schedule with "Fan Appreciation Night," the team announced Friday. Buffalo's final game in First Niagara Center will be 7 p.m. April 8 against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

The first 5,000 fans to enter the 19,070-seat arena will receive a free Sabres mini-stick. Select season-ticket holders will receive the jerseys off the players' back following the game. There will be various food giveaways during the game. There will be a 30 percent discount at the Sabres Store and discounted concession prices, including popcorn, pretzels, hot dogs and sodas for $2 each.

Tops Friendly Markets, which sponsors the alumni plaza, will have food-sampling kiosks set up outside the arena from 5-7 p.m.

The Sabres' foundation 50/50 raffle will have a guaranteed jackpot of at least $70,000. After the first period, one fan will get a chance to win two round-trip tickets on Delta Airlines to anywhere in the continental United States.

In a pregame ceremony, the Sabres will present their annual awards for Most Valuable Player, Unsung Hero and Rookie of the Year, as voted by the players. Roswell Park Cancer Institute will present the Sabres Foundation Man of the Year Award, and one fan will be given the 7th Man Award.