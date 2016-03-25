John J. Lesinski, retired tool and die maker

April 29, 1942 – March 22, 2016

John J. Lesinski, a retired tool and die maker at Ford Motor Co.’s Buffalo Stamping Plant, died Tuesday in Buffalo General Medical Center. He was 73.

He was a lifelong resident of Western New York, living most recently in Depew.

Active in the United Automobile Workers Union, Mr. Lesinski served three terms on the union’s executive board, two terms on the district committee and one term on the bargain committee. He continued to serve with the organization following retirement.

Mr. Lesinski also was an active member of the Polish Falcons.

He is survived by two daughters, Gail Chizewick and Kathleen Flee; a son, John Lesinski; and six grandchildren.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday in Fourteen Holy Helpers Church, 1350 Indian Church Road, West Seneca.