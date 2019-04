STEWART, Ellen Marie

STEWART - Ellen Marie Of Cheektowaga, NY, passed away suddenly, March 1, 2016, following a brief illness. A Funeral Mass will be held at 11 AM Saturday, April 16 at the Church of the Resurrection, Mason Rd., Fairport, NY. Memorial donations may be made, in lieu of flowers, to University of Rochester Medical Center Dean's Research Fund http://3000.urmc.edu/ or a charity of your choice.