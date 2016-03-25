Buffalo man faces drug counts after driving through red lights

A 40-year-old Richmond Avenue man was arrested on felony drug and other charges when he was pulled over about 11:40 p.m. Thursday on Elmwood Avenue near Rockwell Road.

Marcus Hatten initially was stopped for allegedly having driven through two red lights on Elmwood, but a check found his driver’s license was suspended in a child support case and 19 clear plastic begs of cocaine were found in his vehicle. He was charged with second- and fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, driving without a license and driving through two red lights.

He remained in custody at the Erie County Holding Center Friday night.