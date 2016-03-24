Postponed hockey tournament will be held Saturday

The eighth annual Tim Hortons Backyard Classic hockey tournament, twice postponed by warm weather and poor ice conditions, finally will be held Saturday in a new venue, the covered, open-sided ice rinks at Buffalo RiverWorks, 359 Ganson St.

Competition in four youth divisions and four teen and adult divisions is expected to begin at 8:30 a.m. and continue through 6:30 p.m. Games featuring the Buffalo Sabres Sled Hockey Team are scheduled to start at 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Performing “The Star-Spangled Banner” will be Doug Allen, who sings the National Anthem at Buffalo Sabres home games.

The tournament originally was scheduled for late February on outdoor rinks at the Angry Buffalo at the Rose Garden in Lancaster, but rain and above-normal temperatures made them unplayable.

Admission is free. Proceeds from entry fees will benefit the Buffalo Sabres Sled Hockey Team. For more information and a full schedule, visit TimHortonsBackyardClassic.com.