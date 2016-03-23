TASSY, Marian D. (Daskalakes)

TASSY - Marian D. (nee Daskalakes) March 23, 2016, beloved wife of Gust E. Tassy; devoted mother of E. Dean and Kathleen Tassy; sister of the late Emil Daskalakes and Frances Nazzaro; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present on Friday from 4-8 PM at the (Amherst Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5200 Sheridan Dr. (at Hopkins Rd.) where a Trisagion Service will be held at 5 PM. Prayers will be offered on Saturday at 9 AM followed by Funeral Liturgy at 10 AM from the Hellenic Orthodox Church of the Annunciation. Interment to follow in Elmlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Hellenic Orthodox Church. 146 W. Utica St., Buffalo, NY 14209 or the SPCA Serving Erie County. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com