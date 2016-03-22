Deaths Death Notices
TRIETLEY, David J.
TRIETLEY - David J. March 22, 2016, of the City of Tonawanda, NY, beloved husband of Joyce (Lombardi); loving father of Corey J. Trietley; dear son of Betty (Gottfried) and the late James Trietley; brother of Paul (Roxanne), Shiela (Greg) Lewandowski and Jay (Linda) Trietley; also survived by aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and dear friends. Friends may call Thursday 7-9 PM and Friday 2-4 and 7-9 PM at the LESTER H. WEDEKINDT, INC. FUNERAL HOME, 3290 Delaware Ave., where funeral services will be held Saturday at 11 AM. Memorial contributions made to Hospice Buffalo, Inc.
