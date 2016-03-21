Lockport man charged with attempting to break in to a Bon-Ton

LOCKPORT – A Lockport man looking for a warm place to sleep for the night told investigators he set off a loading-dock alarm at the Bon-Ton store, Niagara County Sheriff’s deputies said.

Richard C. Enderby II, 36, of Bear Ridge Road, faces unspecified charges after he admitted damaging the loading dock door just before 10 p.m. Thursday at the South Transit Road store.

Deputies, who said Enderby had a strong odor of alcohol on his breath, told investigators he had he slept behind a dumpster the previous night and was trying to find somewhere warm to sleep. He is in Niagara County Jail in lieu of $250 bail.