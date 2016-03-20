ZIRNHELD, David J.

ZIRNHELD - David J. Of Tonawanda, entered into rest March 19, 2016, devoted son of the late John and Ann Zirnheld; dear brother of Teresa (Larry) Vetter, Gregory (Scott Flett) Zirnheld and Stephen (Lori) Zirnheld; loving uncle of Mickey, Kevin, Kelly and Jon; cherished friend of Jim Schrantz and John Robertson. David was a graduate of Saint Joseph's High School and was a passionate Bills, Sabres and Toronto Blue Jays fan. David was a kind and gentle man who will be long rememberd for his big heart and devotion to family and friends. No prior visitation. Interment Elmlawn Cemetery. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME. Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com