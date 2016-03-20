GULLO, Concetta J. (Palame)

GULLO - Concetta J. (nee Palame) March 20, 2016, beloved wife of 62 years to William C. Gullo; dearest mother of Tina (John Jablonski) Gullo and Josie (Jim) Lumadue; devoted grandmother of Jimmy, Billy and Johnny; dear sister of Joseph, Robert, Salvatore and the late Marie and Angelo Palame; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present Tuesday from 5-8 PM at the GRECO FUNERAL HOME, 2909 Elmwood Avenue (near Sheridan Drive) where a Funeral Service will follow at 8 PM. Flowers gratefully declined.