Smiles at Santora's for UB-Miami in NCAA Tourney

Photo: 1 / 96

Fans crowded into Santora's near UB to watch the Bulls play Miami in the NCAA Tournament March 17, 2016. UB fell 79-72, despite a spirited effort against the heavily favored Hurricanes. The first 61 photos are from the Santora's on Transit Road, the final 34 are from the Santora's on Millersport.