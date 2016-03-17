CALABRESE, Edward Angelo

CALABRESE - Edward Angelo Age 65, Ed passed away at his home on Sunday, March 13, 2016. Edward was born in Manhattan, NY on July 19, 1950 to Primo and Marie Calabrese. He was lovingly referred to as Eddie, Ed, Eddie Spaghetti, and Gumball Eddie. He is survived by his two daughters Crystal Van Gaasbeck and Angela Kader, sister Maryann Russell, and parents. Ed was a beloved father and friend whose humor was appreciated by many. To listening ears, he would recount memories of driving a cab in New York City and traveling across our country. He recently retired from driving a truck for Yellow Freight. Ed's memorial service will be held this Saturday, March 19, at 3 PM at Cazenovia Park Baptist Church, 520 North Legion Drive, Buffalo 14210.