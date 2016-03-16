SPoT Coffee wants to add patio to Hamburg location

SPoT Coffee in Hamburg wants to put tables and chairs on a patio next to its location at the Kronenberg Building at 12 Main St.

The building is next to a small parcel that is owned by the village. The land was transferred to the village after the roundabout at Main and Buffalo streets was built.

“We’re open to putting more benches of our own in that parcel,” said Mayor Thomas J. Moses Sr.

Owner Katie Wentland met with Village Board members earlier this month to talk about creating the patio. The shop opened in February.

“We’d like to see something happen,” Trustee Mark Colmerauer said. “I think it’s in everyone’s best interest to get something that works.”

There is room for a 6-foot-wide patio starting at the edge of the brick building. While patrons of the coffee shop could sit there, the patio would be open to the public, village officials said.

Village Attorney Edward J. Murphy said the village had to agree to leave the land in the public domain when the state turned over the property after the construction of the roundabout.