Letter: Don’t jeopardize safety just to protect privacy

Don’t jeopardize safety just to protect privacy

Privacy is something every individual should expect and receive. Security is something that is a necessity in a world that is forever showing its tumultuous calamity. If urgency necessitates security, the conclusion should not be compromised by a call for privacy. God forbid terrorist activities were to take place during any indecisions. The person responsible for preventing the rights of any individual’s safety should be arrested and subjected to the full extent of the law.

Mark Neupert

Tonawanda