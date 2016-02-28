Sabres' McGinn one of few big UFA names remaining as NHL teams get active

After a flurry of moves throughout the NHL this weekend, Jamie McGinn has risen up the trade-bait depth chart. The Sabres could still opt to re-sign the pending unrestricted free agent, but he said Saturday night he’ll be waiting for the phone to ring informing him of a deal.

“There’s no news,” McGinn’s agent, Thane Campbell, said Sunday by phone. “I have no news at all. I have nothing to say. There’s just nothing going on that I’m going to say anything about.”

McGinn has made the most of his top-six role with the Sabres, recording 14 goals and 27 points. He’d likely be a secondary player on a contender, and they’d love his willingness to get in front and work along the boards.

Florida has interest in McGinn, according to Panthers reporters George Richards and Harvey Fialkov, and so does Los Angeles, according to TSN’s Travis Yost.

Based on trades made during the past six years featuring players with stats and a resume similar to McGinn, he is worth a third-round pick. That may increase based on the lack of players on the market or decrease based on the number of teams still looking for players. Buffalo has additional bargaining chips in the form of 20 draft picks during the next two years; the ability to retain salary from two contracts; and plenty of cap room to absorb unwanted contracts.

Here’s a look at who is left among unrestricted free agents and a roundup of the recently completed deals.

Who’s left

Forwards

Radim Vrbata, Vancouver: He’s eclipsed 30 goals twice, so teams in need of pop could be enticed by his history.

P-A Parenteau, Toronto: The forward has 16 goals and leads the Maple Leafs in game-winners (three) and power-play goals (six).

Others: David Jones, Calgary; Rene Bourque, Columbus; Brad Boyes and Michael Grabner, Toronto; David Legwand, Buffalo.

Defensemen

Kris Russell, Calgary: The defenseman skates nearly 23 minutes per game and has recorded 15 points. He leads the Flames with 174 blocked shots, an average of 3.4 per game.

Dan Hamhuis, Vancouver: The 33-year-old defenseman would help shore up a shaky penalty-kill situation. He’s also played 62 playoff games.

Others: Matt Bartkowski, Vancouver; Carlo Colaiacovo, Buffalo.

Goaltenders

Chad Johnson, Buffalo: The goalie can be a really good player as his .954 save percentage during seven starts in November showed, but he has given up four goals or more in six of his last 16 appearances.

Colorado put goaltender Reto Berra on waivers Sunday, meaning a team can claim him for nothing rather than trade for Johnson.

Completed deals

Carolina trades Eric Staal to the New York Rangers for forward Aleksi Saarela and two second-round picks.

Edmonton Oilers trade F Teddy Purcell to Florida Panthers in exchange for 2016 third-round pick.

Edmonton Oilers trade D Justin Schultz to Pittsburgh Penguins in exchange for 2016 third-round pick.

Calgary Flames trade F Jiri Hudler to Florida Panthers in exchange for future second-, fourth-round picks.

Detroit Red Wings trade D Jakub Kindl to Florida Panthers in exchange for 2017 sixth-round pick.

Toronto Maple Leafs trade G James Reimer, F Jeremy Morin to San Jose Sharks in exchange for G Alex Stalock, F Ben Smith, 2018 conditional fourth-round pick.

Edmonton Oilers trade G Anders Nilsson to St. Louis Blues in exchange for G Niklas Lundstrom, 2016 fifth-round pick.

Montreal Canadiens trade Tomas Fleischmann, Dale Weise to Chicago Blackhawks for Phillip Danault, 2018 second-round pick.

Chicago Blackhawks trade Rob Scuderi to Los Angeles Kings for Christian Ehrhoff.

Winnipeg Jets trade Andrew Ladd, Matt Fraser and Jay Harrison to Chicago Blackhawks for Marko Dano, 2016 first-round pick and conditional pick in 2018 Draft.

Edmonton Oilers trade rights to restricted free agent defenseman Philip Larsen to Vancouver Canucks for conditional 2017 fifth-round pick.

Washington Capitals trade 2017 third-round pick to Buffalo Sabres for Mike Weber.

Calgary Flames trade Markus Granlund to Vancouver Canucks for Hunter Shinkaruk.

Toronto Maple Leafs trade Roman Polak, Nick Spaling to San Jose Sharks for Raffi Torres, 2017 second-round pick, 2018 second-round pick.

Toronto Maple Leafs trade Shawn Matthias to Colorado Avalanche for Colin Smith and 2016 fourth-round pick.