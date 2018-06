PRZYBYSZ, Barbara M. (Myslinski)

PRZYBYSZ - Barbara M. (nee Myslinski) Of Cheektowaga, entered into rest February 24, 2016. Loving wife of the late John J. Przybysz; also survived by many nieces, nephews and friends. Interment at Elmlawn Cemetery on Monday, February 29 at 1 PM. No prior visitation. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME. Online condolences may be made at

www.lombardofuneralhome.com