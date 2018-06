High school scores & schedule (Feb. 27)

Boys basketball

MONSIGNOR MARTIN PLAYOFFS

Friday’s semifinals

CLASS A

1-Canisius 68, 5-St. Francis 40

St. Francis 9 8 11 12 - 40

Canisius 11 20 16 21 - 68

ST. FRANCIS (11-13): Cummings 3, Cunningham 4, Sireika 3, Taggart 14, Welch 10

CANISIUS (23-2): Atkinson 17, Ayiy 14, Hart 4, Jones 14, Moultrie 2, Topper 2, Trueheart 15

3-point goals: Cummings, Sireika, Welch, Atkinson 4

2-Park 64, 3-Bishop Timon-St. Jude 55

Timon 3 14 9 29 - 55

Park 13 6 18 27 - 64

TIMON (13-9): Harrison 15, Johnson 7, Q. Lamar 17, H. Lancaster 7, Warren 9

PARK (20-3): Anderson 5, Harris 9, Hutchins 8, Jones 14, Nwora 28

3-point goals: Harrison 3, Johnson, Q. Lamar 2, Harris, Hutchins, Nwora 2

Sunday’s Championships

at Villa Maria College

CLASS B

5-Nichols vs. 3-Niagara Catholic, 2 p.m.

CLASS A

1-Canisius vs. 2-Park, 4 p.m.

SECTION VI PLAYOFFS

CLASS AA

Final

Saturday, Feb. 27 at Buffalo State

3-Jamestown vs. 1-Niagara Falls, 8:30 p.m.

Far West Regionals

Saturday, March 5 at Buffalo State

Section VI vs. Section V, 8:30 p.m.

CLASS A

A-1 final

Saturday, Feb. 27 at Buffalo State

1-Wmsv. South vs. 2-McKinley, 7 p.m.

A-2 final

Saturday, Feb. 27 at Buffalo State

3-Lew-Port vs. 1-Amherst, 3:30 p.m.

Regional Qualifier

Tuesday, March 1 at Buffalo State

A-1 champ vs. A-2 champ, 8:15 p.m.

Far West Regionals

Saturday, March 5 at Buffalo State

Section VI vs. Section V, 7 p.m.

CLASS B

B-1 final

Saturday, Feb. 27 at Buffalo State

1-Olean vs. 3-East Aurora, 1:45 p.m.

B-2 final

Saturday, Feb. 27 at Buffalo State

4-Health Sciences vs. 6-Fredonia, noon

Regional Qualifier

Tuesday, March 1 at Buffalo State

B-1 champ vs. B-2 champ, 6:45 p.m.

Far West Regionals

Saturday, March 5 at Buffalo State

Section VI vs. Section V, 3:30 p.m.

CLASS C

C-1 final

Friday, Feb. 26 at Jamestown CC

2-Olmsted 54, 4-Chaut. Lake 51

Chaut. Lake 15 6 16 14 - 51

Olmsted 18 12 15 9 - 54

CHAUTAUQUA LAKE (15-8): Davidson 17, Meredith 3, Pope 10, Swan 21

OLMSTED (19-4): Barnes 12, Clouser 7, Mendrysa 2, parham 2, Radford 22, Roach 9

3-point goals: Davidson 5, Swan, Barnes 2, Clouser, Roach

C-2 final

Friday, Feb. 26 at Jamestown CC

1-Middle College 68, 3-Silver Creek 60

Silver Creek 9 18 17 16 - 60

MEC 22 12 12 22 - 68

SILVER CREEK (15-8): Lewis 8, Scanlon 13, Snow 6, Thompson 15, Williams 3, Wolben 15

MEC (16-7): Dobbins 5, Foster 7, Jemes 2, Johnson 4, Rivera 17, Staton 29, Truitt 4

3-point goals: Snow 2, Williams, Dobbins, Rivera 2, Staton 3

Regional Qualifier

Tuesday, March 1 at Buffalo State

Olmsted vs. Middle Early College, 5:15 p.m.

Class C Far West Regionals

Saturday, March 5 at Buffalo State

Section VI vs. Section V, 1:45 p.m.

CLASS D

Final

Friday, Feb. 26 at Jamestown CC

1-Panama 56, 2-Ellicottville 36

Panama 11 12 14 19 - 56

Ellicottville 10 9 8 9 - 36

PANAMA (21-2): Yuchnitz 2, Blose 19, Eddy 4, Payne 15, Odell 13, Marsh 3,

E’VILLE (15-8): Eddy 3, Easton 1, Chudy 4, Grinols 6, Summers 2, Bowen 18, Boldt 2.

3-point goals: Eddy, Payne, Odell 3, Marsh.

Far West Regionals

Saturday, March 5 at Buffalo State

Panama vs. Section V winner, noon

IAC FINAL

Thursday, Feb. 25 at Daemen College

Christian Central 79, New Life Christian 59

Girls basketball

SECTION VI PLAYOFFS

All games at 7 p.m. unless noted

CLASS AA

Semifinals

Friday, Feb. 26 at Sweet Home

2-Orchard Park 61, 3-Lockport 41

Orchard Park 12 14 9 26 - 61

Lockport 8 9 6 18 - 41

ORCHARD PARK: Glendenning 13, Fischer 26, Ruh 7, O’Connor 4, Witkowski 5, Miller 2, Probst 2, Wozniak 2

LOCKPORT: Dry 19, DiTullio 12, Ko. Krchniak 4, K. Krchniak 2, Jenkins 4.

3-point goals: Dry, Jenkins.

1-Wmsv. North 61, 5-Clarence 34

Wmsv. North 12 16 15 18 - 61

Clarence 10 6 2 16 - 34

WMSV. NORTH: Stockman 12, Villagomez 4, Taplin 28, Tibero 6, Ferrentino 6, Hoestermann 2, Urbanczyk 3.

CLARENCE: Reynolds 8, Cerza 3, Barden 5, Eckert 2, Meichenbaum 2, Cullinan 7, Suarez 4, Berndt 2, Heximer 1.

3-point goals: Urbanczyk, Taplin.

Final

Wednesday, March 2 at Buffalo State

1-Wmsv. North vs. 2-Orchard Park, 8 p.m.

Far West Regionals

Saturday, March 5 at Rush-Henrietta

Section VI vs. Section V, 3 p.m.

CLASS A

A-1 final

Sunday, Feb. 28 at Buffalo State

2-Wmsv. East vs. 1-Wmsv. South, 7 p.m.

A-2 final

Sunday, Feb. 28 at Buffalo State

1-Lake Shore vs. 2-Kenmore East, 5 p.m.

Regional Qualifier

Wednesday, March 2 at Buffalo State

A-1 champ vs. A-2 champ, 6:30 p.m.

Far West Regionals

Saturday, March 5 at Rush-Henrietta

Section VI vs. Section V, 1 p.m.

CLASS B

B-1 final

Sunday, Feb. 28 at Buffalo State

2-Olean vs. 1-East Aurora, 3 p.m.

B-2 final

Sunday, Feb. 28 at Buffalo State

3-Fredonia vs. 4-Southwestern, 1 p.m.

Regional Qualifier

Wednesday, March 2 at Buffalo State

B-1 champ vs. B-2 champ, 5 p.m.

Far West Regionals

Saturday, March 5 at Rush-Henrietta

Section VI vs. Section V, 11 a.m.

CLASS C

C-1 final

Saturday, Feb. 27 at Jamestown CC

2-Cleve-Hill vs. 1-All.-Limestone, 6 p.m.

C-2 final

Saturday, Feb. 27 at Jamestown CC

3-Frewsburg vs. 1-Holland, 8 p.m.

Regional Qualifier

Tuesday, March 1 at Jamestown CC

C-1 champ vs. C-2 champ, 7 p.m.

Far West Regionals

Saturday, March 5 at Rush-Henrietta

Section VI vs. Section V, 7 p.m.

CLASS D

Final

Saturday, Feb. 27 at Jamestown CC

1-Panama vs. 2-Franklinville, 4 p.m.

Boys hockey

WNY FEDERATION FINALS

Monday, Feb. 29 at First Niagara Center

Large Schools

1-Wmsv. North vs. 3-Nia.-Wheatfield, 4 p.m.

Small Schools

1-Kenmore East vs. 2-Wmsv. East, 6:15 p.m.

Private Schools

1-St. Joe’s vs. 2-Canisius, 8:30 p.m.

CISAA SEMIFINALS

(Best of three series; x-if necessary)

(Ridley leads series 1-0)

Mon, Feb. 29: 2-Ridley (Ont.) at 3-Nichols, 5 p.m.

x-Wed. Mar. 2: 3-Nichols at 2-Ridley (Ont.), 5 p.m.

WNY CLUB FINALS

Sunday, Feb. 28 at First Niagara Center

Small Schools

Depew vs. Starpoint, noon

Large Schools

Orchard Park vs. St. Joe’s, 2 p.m.

Mixed Schools

Iroquois/Alden vs. Olean, 4 p.m.