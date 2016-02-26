Buffalo State student to appear on Food Network show

Buffalo State College student Lazarus Lynch will appear on the Food Network show “The Kitchen” Saturday.

Lynch, a senior Individualized Studies major, is already a veteran of his own YouTube cooking show, “Son of a Southern Chef.” From Jamaica, N.Y., Lazarus is a 2012 graduate of New York City’s Food and Finance High School, according to a press release.

The Kitchen episode, “Southern Comfort,” airs at 11 a.m. Saturday, 1 p.m. Sunday, and 2 p.m. Monday. The show is hosted by Geoffrey Zakarian, Sunny Anderson, Jeff Mauro, Katie Lee and Marcella Valladolid.

email: agalarneau@buffnews.com