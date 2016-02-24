North Carolina investors seek to build subdivision in Eden

A group has proposed a subdivision of up to four houses in the Town of Eden.

Ronald, Frederic and Edward Riefler of Franklinton, N.C., submitted a preliminary plan to subdivide land at 3834 Eckhardt Road to the town Planning Board on Tuesday night.

The proposal involves subdividing a 70-acre property into 55 acres of farmland, four two-acre properties on the road’s north side and three two-acre properties on the road’s south side.

A maximum of four houses would be built on the land. Donald Mammoser, who owns a farm in the town, has offered to buy the property’s 55-acre portion.

The plan could change before the board discusses it again. A board member, Dr. Franklin Meyer, stressed the proposal is in the beginning phase.

“It’s so early in the planning stage,” he said.

Board members also heard from Mark Mohr, who plans to open Rayzor’s Dawg House, a hamburger and hot dog stand, on the former Stop and Gas property at 8178 N. Main St.

Mohr and his business partner, former Buffalo Sabre Rob Ray, opened the stand’s first location at 405 S. Cascade Drive in Springville.

Ray, a former Buffalo Sabres forward, and Mohr plan to open the second location in the spring.

The board expects Mohr to provide more details during its next meeting on March 29.

In another matter, the board recommended Anthony Weiss’ reappointment to a seven-year term. Board members also recommended Edward Krycia and David Johnson for year-long terms as alternate members.

The Town Board may vote on the recommendations Wednesday night.